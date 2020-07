2020/07/13 | 15:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Bomb blast in Diyala governorate killed two experts on Monday.A source told Shafaq News agency that an explosive device exploded during its disassembly by a special team northeast of Baqubah.Three team members were killed, with the irrigation manager in Baqubah injured.