Covid-19: 2229 new cases and 2274 recoveries in Iraq today

2020/07/13 | 16:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered today, Monday, 2229 new cases, 2274 recoveries and 100 fatalities of Covid-19.In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that 15380 tests were performed today, raising the total number performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak to 698012.

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 2274 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 518

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 283

Medical City 10

Najaf 116

Al-Sulaymaniyah 10

Erbil 68

Duhok 6

Karbala 110

Kirkuk 60

Diyala 75

Wasit 8

Basra 149

Maysan 118

Babel 88

Al-Diwaniyah 171

Dhi Qar 254

Al-Anbar 14

Nineveh 26

Saladin 190

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 374

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 337

Medical City 64

Najaf 132

Al-Sulaymaniyah 159

Erbil 85

Duhok 10

Karbala 103

Kirkuk 89

Diyala 85

Wasit 55

Basra 173

Maysan 20

Babel 159

Al-Diwaniyah 111

Dhi Qar 199

Al-Anbar 16

Al-Muthanna 23

Nineveh 22

Saladin 13

While 100 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 19

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 11

Medical City 3

Al-Sulaymaniyah 9

Erbil 5

Karbala 5

Kirkuk 8

Diyala 1

Wasit 1

Basra 10

Maysan 5

Babel 8

Al-Diwaniyah 7

Dhi Qar 6

Nineveh 1

Saladin 1The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 79735, while the total number of recoveries became 46998.



The total number of Inpatients is 29487, including 412 patients admitted to ICU.



The death toll is 3250.