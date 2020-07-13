Covid-19: 2229 new cases and 2274 recoveries in Iraq today

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that 15380 tests were performed today, raising the total number performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak to 698012.
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 2274 cases, distributed as follows:
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 518
Baghdad / Al-Karkh 283
Medical City 10
Najaf 116
Al-Sulaymaniyah 10
Erbil 68
Duhok 6
Karbala 110
Kirkuk 60
Diyala 75
Wasit 8
Basra 149
Maysan 118
Babel 88
Al-Diwaniyah 171
Dhi Qar 254
Al-Anbar 14
Nineveh 26
Saladin 190
The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 374
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 337
Medical City 64
Najaf 132
Al-Sulaymaniyah 159
Erbil 85
Duhok 10
Karbala 103
Kirkuk 89
Diyala 85
Wasit 55
Basra 173
Maysan 20
Babel 159
Al-Diwaniyah 111
Dhi Qar 199
Al-Anbar 16
Al-Muthanna 23
Nineveh 22
Saladin 13
While 100 mortality cases were registered, as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 19
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 11
Medical City 3
Al-Sulaymaniyah 9
Erbil 5
Karbala 5
Kirkuk 8
Diyala 1
Wasit 1
Basra 10
Maysan 5
Babel 8
Al-Diwaniyah 7
Dhi Qar 6
Nineveh 1
Saladin 1The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 79735, while the total number of recoveries became 46998.
The total number of Inpatients is 29487, including 412 patients admitted to ICU.
The death toll is 3250.