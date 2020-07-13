Change movement: Mobile companies deprive the treasury of huge revenues

2020/07/13 | 17:28 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Change Movement representative confirmed today, Monday, that mobile phone companies owe both governments of Baghdad and Erbil large sums, indicating that they refuse extending the contracts of these companies.

MP Ghaleb Muhamed told Shafaq News agency, "mobile companies in Iraq are hovering around a lot of financial violations, the most prominent of which is the large debts that they have not paid to the central and regional governments", noting that, "the high costs and the exhaustion of citizens' income by taxes that do not go to the state treasury".

Muhamed added, "korek Company owes the region's government $ 190 million this year, in addition to other debts accumulated under partisan cover that spares it from legal accountability.



Atheer and Asia companies, paid the debts in the form of convenient installments amid the silence of the governments and stakeholders throughout the past years".

Muhamed reiterated the call, "to establish national mobile companies that provide the state treasury with significant financial returns that are not affected by crises and circumstances", pointing to, "wide parliamentary demands of the government and the Ministry of Finance to reconsider the mechanisms of work of mobile companies and cancel the extension of their contracts".

The Iraqi government announced earlier extending the mobile phone company contracts for additional five years in exchange for paying 50% of its debts, and launching the 4G service.



This act rose resentment in parliamentary and popular circles.