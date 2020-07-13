Al-Hashemi's assassination elicits shake up in high security position

2020/07/13 | 18:32 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Interior replaced today, Monday, a new security commander after the assassination of the security expert, Hisham al-Hashemi, last week.

The Ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, that the Minister ordered the assignment of Brigadier General Yassin Hamadallah, Chief of Staff of the First Division, to carry out the tasks of the division until the end of the work of the investigative committee.



In the same context, the current head of the department, Brigadier General Mohammed Qassem Al-Fahd, will be transferred to the leadership of the Federal Police Forces.

On July 6, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced the dismissal of the commander of the first division of the Federal Police from his post.



However, a security source informed Shafaq News Agency that the dismissal came against the background of the assassination of the security expert Hisham al-Hashemi in the capital, Baghdad.



In a statement, Al-Kadhimi pledged to bring the "outlaw group" that committed this crime to justice.

On July 6, an armed group fatally shot Al-Hashemi near his house east of Baghdad.



This accident generated wide local and international reactions.