GCC: more than 6000 Covid-19 new cases today

2020/07/13

Shafaq News / Gulf Cooperation Council countries registered, today, Monday, new cases, recoveries and fatalities of Covid-19.

In Saudi Arabia, The Ministry of Health announced the registration of 2852 new cases, 2704 recoveries and 20 fatalities.



The total number of cases to 235111 confirmed cases.



While Bahrain's death toll and total case number reached 109 and 4408 respectively.

Additionally, Kuwait registered 614 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 55508.

In turn, the Sultanate of Oman recorded new cases of infection, recovery and death from the new Corona virus, according to the Omani Ministry of Health.

Oman ministry of health registered 2164 new cases of Covid-19, raising the total number of cases to 58179, while the total number of recoveries and fatalities reached 37257 and 259 respectively.