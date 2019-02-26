Erdogan wonders if a region called Kurdistan exists in Turkey

2019/02/26 | 00:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- To challenge an official right-wing alliance by Erdogan’s Islamist-rooted Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its junior far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), HDP appears to have joined an uneasy, unofficial, and teetering opposition front along with CHP and IYI.
They hope to make sure mayoral candidate supported AKP-MHP alliance do not get enough votes by backing each other’s candidates in respective population centers where their votes collectively make up the majority.
“We have to work harder and bury them in the ballot boxes,” a fiery Erdogan declared in front of thousands of his supporters.
In response, CHP’s Istanbul lawmaker Gursel Tekin, himself a Kurd, posted headlines from 2013 when Erdogan, then prime minister, was criticizing the main opposition for not helping his then peace negotiations with the militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a group locked in an on and off low-intensity conflict with the Turkish state.
“If they look at early parliamentary minutes, they will see the word Kurdistan there. They will see that during the Ottoman times a Kurdistan Eyalet existed,” the Turkish leader had said on TV and at the parliament.
He was defending his use of the word during a peace rally with the then President of the Kurdistan Region Masoud Barzani in the Kurdish city of Diyarbakir.
Since then, until the collapse of the Ankara-PKK peace talks in 2015, Erdogan said “Kurdistan” multiple times, breaking a deeply-held political and societal taboo.
However, in the past three years, his administration promptly revived the denialism against Kurds and Kurdistan in Turkey, moving on to re-criminalize the terms, a process that now has resulted in outlawing the terms at the parliament, banning books, dissolving civic organizations and now a potential closure of four political parties awaiting a trial at the Supreme Court.
As for the elections, the Turkish leader on Monday once again vowed to appoint state bureaucrats to run municipal affairs in Kurdish cities should an HDP candidate come out victorious.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
