Al-Kadhimi to visit a southern governorate tomorrow

2020/07/13 | 19:04 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A source in the Prime Ministry office stated that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will visit a southern governorate on Tuesday.

The source told to Shafaq News agency, that Al-Kadhimi will visit Karbala governorate tomorrow, Tuesday, in order to inaugurate the Turkish Hospital, Al-Hawli Street and Al-Joud Factory for sterilizers Hall among other institutes.

Al-Kadhimi is expected to meet with provincial officials to discuss several prominent files, including Covid-19 pandemic and public services.