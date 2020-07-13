PKK: 31 Turkish soldiers killed in Haftanin

2020/07/13 | 19:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ People's Defense Forces, which is the armed wing of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), announced today, Monday, that thirty-one Turkish soldiers were killed in Haftanin area, on the border with the Region of Kurdistan.

In a statement, the forces said that they will continue their operations against the Turkish forces, indicating that the Turkish forces tried, on July 11, to move towards the mountain of Keturias region.



The HPG forces attacked it from three axes and managed to kill seven Turkish soldiers and wounded several others.

The statement added that 16 Turkish soldiers were killed and five others were wounded, while two of their supporters were killed.