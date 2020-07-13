WHO: Covid-19 crisis may worsen

2020/07/13 | 19:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The World Health Organization warned today, Monday, that the Covid-19 crisis may worsen "more and more" if countries do not adhere to the basics of precautionary measures.

"Let me be frank, a lot of countries are going in the wrong direction.



The virus remains the first public enemy," tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the organization's director-general, said in a virtual press conference in Geneva.

He added, "If the fundamentals are not followed, the only direction this epidemic will follow is to get worse and worse", adding that, "things should not go this way".

According to Reuters, Covid-19 cases has exceeded 13 million in the world, after registering one million cases in the past five days, while more than half a million patient passed away from the complications of the disease.