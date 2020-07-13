Iraq suspends official working hours on the anniversary of 14th July revolution

2020/07/13 | 21:12 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers announced that the official working hours will be suspended tomorrow, Tuesday.

In a short statement received by Shafaq News agency, the secretariat announced the suspension of the official working hours on Tuesday, as it coincides with the anniversary of July 14th revolution.

The 14 July Revolution, took place on 14 July 1958 in Iraq, and resulted in toppling the Hashemite monarchy in Iraq that had been established by King Faisal I in 1921 under the auspices of the British.



King Faisal II, Prince AbdaIlah and Prime Minister Nuri al-Said were killed during the uprising.

As a result of the overthrow of the Iraqi Hashemite dynasty, the revolution established the Iraqi Republic and ended the Hashemite Arab Federation between Iraq and Jordan that had been established just 6 months earlier.



Abd al-Karim Qasim took power as Prime Minister until 1963, when he was overthrown and killed in the Ramadan Revolution.