Covid-19: Kurdistan sets a new record in Recovery cases

2020/07/13 | 21:44 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Regional Government registered, on Monday, 1946 Covid-19 cases of recovery, which is the highest count since the outbreak of the disease in the country, while registering 240 new cases over the past 24 hours.

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that 115 new cases were admitted to quarantine to add up to 1633 previously registered cases distributed over 29 different locations in the region, including 285 in Al-Sulaymaniyah and 1348 in Duhok.

The statement added that the ministry conducted 2232 new tests, including 691 in Erbil, 601 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, 625 in Duhok, 275 in Garmyan and 40 in Halabja.

According to the statement, 240 new cases were registered in the region over the past 24 hours, including 70 in Erbil, 77 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, 76 in Garmyan, 3 in Duhok and 14 in Halabja, while 1946 patients have full recovery.



The recovery cases were distributed as follows: 75 from Erbil and 1850 from Al-Sulaymaniyah (within two weeks), 7 in Garmyan, 6 in Raperin and 8 in Halabja.

14 patients passed away in the past 24 hours according to the statement, including 9 from Al-Sulaymaniyah, 2 from Garmyan, 1 from Raperin and 2 from Halabja.

The statement indicated that 18,649 citizens were placed in quarantine, of whom 17,016 were discharged.



The ministry conducted 162,691 so far, including 70,393 in Erbil, 53,604 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, 37,159 in Duhok and 1535 in Halabja.

The total number of cases amounted to 9695, of which 2443 were from Erbil, 6668 from Al-Sulaymaniyah, 296 from Duhok and 288 from Halabja; while the total number of recovery cases amounted to 5324, including 1672 from Erbil, 3312 from Al-Sulaymaniyah, 190 from Duhok and 150 from Halabja.

The total number of patients whom their condition required medical care touched upon 4031, including 717 from Erbil, 3076 from Al-Sulaymaniyah, 98 from Duhok and 6 from Halabja, while the total number of deaths from the disease stands at 340, of which 54 cases were in Erbil, 280 in Al-Sulaymaniyah and 6 in Halabja.