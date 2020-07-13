Workshops announced for Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector 2020

2020/07/13 | 21:56 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector

SMI reports: Details for the pre-conference workshops for the Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector conference.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group’s Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector conference, is set to return to London on the 18th and 19th November 2020 for its 10th year running.



This year, there will also be two pre-conference workshops for those who wish to attend.For those interested in attending, a £100 discount will be added to the conference price for bookings made by 30th September.



Register at http://www.militarysocialmedia.com/PR3einWorkshop A is taking place on the 17th November 2020 at 9:00am to 12:30pm.



The workshop focus will be on ‘Copywriting: The Essential Underdog of Your Social Media Content’ hosted by Ms Jackie Rautenbach, Head of Social Media, British Forces Broadcasting Service.Jackie’s background is in communication campaign planning, specializing in photography and video production.



Before working with BFBS she worked as Comms & Marketing Manager for a military charity.Workshop overview:With the modern focus on video and photographs, the long-lost art of copy writing has fell to the wayside.



The workshop aim is to teach the dark art of copy writing and to stress the importance of words still being essential to the success of your social media.Why Delegates should attend:Delegates should attend this workshop if they are interested on how to write effective and engaging social media copy to really help content stand out from the rest.



Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of the different approaches to copy writing and how copy can complement accompanying content.



The workshop will also provide a grounding in how to write engaging content which will take social media campaigns to the next level, supported by case studies, example exercises, and feedback sessions.Workshop B is taking place on the 17th November at 1:30pm - 5:00pm.



The workshop focus will be on ‘Military Recruiting, Retention and Brand Building via Social Media with GEN-Z’ hosted by Mr Andrew Morton, Director of Veterans and Certification Affairs, SHRM.Andrew is a retired Army Infantry-Officer who served in leadership roles during multiple overseas and combat tours (Iraq, Bosnia, Macedonia and Egypt).



He also served as Chief of Media Outreach for Multi-National Force-Iraq, and Chief of Marketing and Advertising for the Army Reserve, and Director of Social Media for the Army Reserve.



Workshop overview:Recruiting, Retention and Brand Building- The “War for Talent” is challenging across all industries and connecting with today’s military recruit is no exception.



Given the realities of COVID-19 building virtual relationships and brand awareness within the GEN-Z community online has become more crucial than ever.Why Delegates should attend:Participants will gain a better understanding of the online footprint of the GEN-Z recruits they are looking to connect with.



Additionally, participants will gain a better understanding of how to effectively and efficiently build and manage platforms that resonate with today’s eligible military recruits while simultaneously building brand awareness within the influencer communities of parents and educators who play a vital role as recruits make their decision to serve in uniformFor more information, view the full agenda on the website http://www.militarysocialmedia.com/PR3einSocial Media in the Defence and Military Sector

Conference:18th – 19th November 2020

Workshop: 17th November 2020

London, UK

Sponsored by: i3 GEN

#MilSocialMediaFor Delegate, sponsorship or exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick on smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)207 827 6748 For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.--END—

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities.



We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries.



We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network.



