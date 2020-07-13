"Heroes of Iraq": tens of ISIS strongholds destroyed

2020/07/13 | 23:20 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The security media cell announced, on Monday, the results of "Heroes of Iraq" operation-phase four, noting that a number of ISIS terrorists were killed, while tens of their strongholds and rockets had been found.

The cell said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that the fourth phase, which was carried out from July 11 to July 13, helped locating 59 strongholds, arresting 7 suspects, confiscating 26 rockets, 7 rifles, 97 mortar shells, as well as different types of weapons.

"Our security forces managed during this stage to kill three terrorists and injure two others, find an RBG7 missile, 5 plastic packages containing C4, two mortar shells, 8 motorcycles, a missile platform, 6 grenades and 7 explosive belts.



They also destroyed 74 explosive devices", the statement added, noting that the operation covered 186 villages.