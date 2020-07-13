"Heroes of Iraq": tens of ISIS strongholds destroyed

2020/07/13 | 23:20 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The security media cell announced, on Monday, the results of "Heroes of Iraq" operation-phase four, noting that a number of ISIS terrorists were killed, while tens of their strongholds and rockets had been found.
"Our security forces managed during this stage to kill three terrorists and injure two others, find an RBG7 missile, 5 plastic packages containing C4, two mortar shells, 8 motorcycles, a missile platform, 6 grenades and 7 explosive belts.
The cell said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that the fourth phase, which was carried out from July 11 to July 13, helped locating 59 strongholds, arresting 7 suspects, confiscating 26 rockets, 7 rifles, 97 mortar shells, as well as different types of weapons.
They also destroyed 74 explosive devices", the statement added, noting that the operation covered 186 villages.