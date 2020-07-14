Oil prices drop as COVID-19 cases surge globally

2020/07/14 | 00:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Oil prices fell about 1% on Monday, after registering the highest daily caseload of Covid-19 around the world, raising concerns about the possibility of reimposing total curfews and fueling American/European conflicts with China.

The World Health Organization announced the registration of more than 230,000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, most of them were in the western half of the world.

Brent crude for $ 42.72/barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 45 cents, or 1.1 percent, to settle at $ 40.10/ barrel.

The losses reached more than 2%.

An OPEC oversight committee will meet, on Tuesday and Wednesday, and it is expected to recommend reducing supplies in the future.

OPEC and its allies, including Russia, are expected to ease production cuts to 7.7 million bpd, as global oil demand recovers.

"It looks like a risky option because the safest option is a one-month extension", Edward Moya, Chief Market Strategist at ONADA, said.