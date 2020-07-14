ICF Steps Up Advocacy with New Identity Refresh

2020/07/14 | 03:18 - Source: Iraq Business News



ICF Board Chairman Mohammed Khudairi explained: "Today, we reintroduce ourselves to Americans and the international community with a fresh voice.



For over a decade, ICF […] (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Iraqi Children Foundation (ICF), the United States' largest charity devoted exclusively to advocacy and support for Iraq's children, premiered today a fresh, impactful design and message for the cause.ICF Board Chairman Mohammed Khudairi explained: "Today, we reintroduce ourselves to Americans and the international community with a fresh voice.For over a decade, ICF […]

Sponsored Links