ICF Steps Up Advocacy with New Identity Refresh

2020/07/14 | 03:18 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The Iraqi Children Foundation (ICF), the United States' largest charity devoted exclusively to advocacy and support for Iraq's children, premiered today a fresh, impactful design and message for the cause.
ICF Board Chairman Mohammed Khudairi explained: "Today, we reintroduce ourselves to Americans and the international community with a fresh voice.
For over a decade, ICF […]
ICF Board Chairman Mohammed Khudairi explained: "Today, we reintroduce ourselves to Americans and the international community with a fresh voice.
For over a decade, ICF […]