Iraqi PM Pushes Electricity Projects

2020/07/14 | 03:48 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has held a meeting with the Ministers of Electricity and Oil to discuss electricity supply in Iraq, and directed that all electricity projects, especially those agreed with Siemens, be implemented without delay.
He added that Iraq has spent billions of dollars on the electricity sector in recent years, […]
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has held a meeting with the Ministers of Electricity and Oil to discuss electricity supply in Iraq, and directed that all electricity projects, especially those agreed with Siemens, be implemented without delay.
He added that Iraq has spent billions of dollars on the electricity sector in recent years, […]