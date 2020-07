Iraq Corruption Case: Former Oil Execs Convicted

2020/07/14 | 03:48 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has secured convictions against two former oil executives who conspired to give corrupt payments to secure contracts in Iraq.A jury at Southwark Crown Court found Ziad Akle guilty on two counts and Stephen Whiteley guilty on one count of conspiracy to give corrupt payments.The […]