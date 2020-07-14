Kurdistan MP:

2020/07/14 | 09:26 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan commended today, Tuesday, its "Heroes of Iraq" operation-phase four, which was carried out in the disputed areas, pointing that a number of security gaps were not addressed.

MP of the union in Diyala, Sherko Mirwais, told Shafaq News agency, "While we support "Heroes of Iraq" operation, which was carried out in the outskirts of Khanaqin, Tuz, Amerli and Nineveh, the threat of ISIS still exists due to the security gaps in the disputed areas that extend from Nineveh borders to the outskirts of Diyala".

"Unilateral security operations are not feasible and require coordination between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army, to end the presence of incubators and terrorist nests in most of the disputed areas, that still suffer from the lack of security", he said.

Mirwais emphasized the necessity adopting joint security plans between Baghdad and Erbil, especially in the outskirts of Khanaqin that still contain areas cooperating with ISIS terrorists, which caused many terrorist attacks against citizens and security personnel".

On July 11, the General Command of Iraqi Armed Forces launched military operations called "Heroes of Iraq-phase four", which aims to secure the areas between Diyala and Kurdistan, as well as the border areas with Iran, east of Diyala.

the Security Media Cell announced yesterday, Monday, the results of the operations, which included killing a number of ISIS terrorists and locating tens their strongholds.