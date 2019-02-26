عربي | كوردى
Assad meets Khamenei in first Iran visit since Syrian war began
2019/02/26 | 00:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad made his first public visit

to his closest regional ally Iran since the start of Syria’s war in 2011,

meeting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Monday and

championing their alliance, state media reported, according to Reuters.Syrian and Iranian state television showed Assad and

Khamenei smiling and embracing. Syrian television said the two leaders agreed

“to continue cooperation at all levels for the interests of the two friendly

nations”.Khamenei was quoted as saying the two countries’ military

victories in Syria had dealt “a harsh blow” to US plans in the region.Assad regained the upper hand in Syria’s war with the help

of Russian air power and Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces, retaking all

main cities from rebels and militants backed variously by Western powers and

Gulf Arabs.Sitting next to Assad was Major General Qassem Soleimani,

the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force – an overseas arm of the Iranian

Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He has appeared on frontlines across Syria,

where his presence has infuriated Sunni-led insurgents who oppose what they

view as Shiite Iran’s expansion in the region.It was Assad’s first known foreign visit other than to

Russia since the war began and his first to Tehran since 2010Iranian-backed militias have expanded their control over

mainly Sunni areas around Damascus, southern and eastern Syria that bore the

brunt of the heaviest bombardment and led to mass displacement or emigration to

neighboring countries.Iran’s growing influence in Syria, where it has struck

economic and trade deals, has also raised the prospect of a military

confrontation with its arch-enemy Israel.Israel, regarding Iran as its biggest threat, has repeatedly

attacked Iranian targets in Syria and those of allied militia, including

Lebanon’s Hezbollah.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to

escalate its fight against Iranian aligned forces in Syria after the withdrawal

of US troops from the country.Assad was quoted by Syrian state television as saying that any

escalation by Western powers would not stop Iran and Syria from defending their

own interests.Iranian state media said Khamenei praised Assad as a hero

who had strengthened the alliance between Iran, Syria and Hezbollah.“Iran sees helping Syria’s government and nation as support

for the resistance movement (against Israel) and is deeply proud of doing it,”

Khamenei said.Assad was also briefed by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

about efforts by Russia, Iran and Turkey – supporters of the main sides in the

Syrian civil war – to end the conflict.Syria wants Turkey, which has backed Sunni rebels and carved

a sphere of influence in the northwest of the country, to remove its troops

from Syrian territory and end its support for rebels.Efforts have so far failed to make progress toward a

political settlement to end a war that has killed hundreds of thousands of

people and displaced about half of Syria’s pre-war population of 22 million.



