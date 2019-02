Assad meets Khamenei in first Iran visit since Syrian war began

2019/02/26 | 00:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad made his first public visitto his closest regional ally Iran since the start of Syria’s war in 2011,meeting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Monday andchampioning their alliance, state media reported, according to Reuters.Syrian and Iranian state television showed Assad andKhamenei smiling and embracing. Syrian television said the two leaders agreed“to continue cooperation at all levels for the interests of the two friendlynations”.Khamenei was quoted as saying the two countries’ militaryvictories in Syria had dealt “a harsh blow” to US plans in the region.Assad regained the upper hand in Syria’s war with the helpof Russian air power and Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces, retaking allmain cities from rebels and militants backed variously by Western powers andGulf Arabs.Sitting next to Assad was Major General Qassem Soleimani,the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force – an overseas arm of the IranianRevolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He has appeared on frontlines across Syria,where his presence has infuriated Sunni-led insurgents who oppose what theyview as Shiite Iran’s expansion in the region.It was Assad’s first known foreign visit other than toRussia since the war began and his first to Tehran since 2010Iranian-backed militias have expanded their control overmainly Sunni areas around Damascus, southern and eastern Syria that bore thebrunt of the heaviest bombardment and led to mass displacement or emigration toneighboring countries.Iran’s growing influence in Syria, where it has struckeconomic and trade deals, has also raised the prospect of a militaryconfrontation with its arch-enemy Israel.Israel, regarding Iran as its biggest threat, has repeatedlyattacked Iranian targets in Syria and those of allied militia, includingLebanon’s Hezbollah.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened toescalate its fight against Iranian aligned forces in Syria after the withdrawalof US troops from the country.Assad was quoted by Syrian state television as saying that anyescalation by Western powers would not stop Iran and Syria from defending theirown interests.Iranian state media said Khamenei praised Assad as a herowho had strengthened the alliance between Iran, Syria and Hezbollah.“Iran sees helping Syria’s government and nation as supportfor the resistance movement (against Israel) and is deeply proud of doing it,”Khamenei said.Assad was also briefed by Iranian President Hassan Rouhaniabout efforts by Russia, Iran and Turkey – supporters of the main sides in theSyrian civil war – to end the conflict.Syria wants Turkey, which has backed Sunni rebels and carveda sphere of influence in the northwest of the country, to remove its troopsfrom Syrian territory and end its support for rebels.Efforts have so far failed to make progress toward apolitical settlement to end a war that has killed hundreds of thousands ofpeople and displaced about half of Syria’s pre-war population of 22 million.