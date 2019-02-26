Assad meets Khamenei in first Iran visit since Syrian war began

2019/02/26 | 00:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad made his first public visit
to his closest regional ally Iran since the start of Syria’s war in 2011,
meeting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Monday and
championing their alliance, state media reported, according to Reuters.Syrian and Iranian state television showed Assad and
Khamenei smiling and embracing. Syrian television said the two leaders agreed
“to continue cooperation at all levels for the interests of the two friendly
nations”.Khamenei was quoted as saying the two countries’ military
victories in Syria had dealt “a harsh blow” to US plans in the region.Assad regained the upper hand in Syria’s war with the help
of Russian air power and Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces, retaking all
main cities from rebels and militants backed variously by Western powers and
Gulf Arabs.Sitting next to Assad was Major General Qassem Soleimani,
the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force – an overseas arm of the Iranian
Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He has appeared on frontlines across Syria,
where his presence has infuriated Sunni-led insurgents who oppose what they
view as Shiite Iran’s expansion in the region.It was Assad’s first known foreign visit other than to
Russia since the war began and his first to Tehran since 2010Iranian-backed militias have expanded their control over
mainly Sunni areas around Damascus, southern and eastern Syria that bore the
brunt of the heaviest bombardment and led to mass displacement or emigration to
neighboring countries.Iran’s growing influence in Syria, where it has struck
economic and trade deals, has also raised the prospect of a military
confrontation with its arch-enemy Israel.Israel, regarding Iran as its biggest threat, has repeatedly
attacked Iranian targets in Syria and those of allied militia, including
Lebanon’s Hezbollah.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to
escalate its fight against Iranian aligned forces in Syria after the withdrawal
of US troops from the country.Assad was quoted by Syrian state television as saying that any
escalation by Western powers would not stop Iran and Syria from defending their
own interests.Iranian state media said Khamenei praised Assad as a hero
who had strengthened the alliance between Iran, Syria and Hezbollah.“Iran sees helping Syria’s government and nation as support
for the resistance movement (against Israel) and is deeply proud of doing it,”
Khamenei said.Assad was also briefed by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
about efforts by Russia, Iran and Turkey – supporters of the main sides in the
Syrian civil war – to end the conflict.Syria wants Turkey, which has backed Sunni rebels and carved
a sphere of influence in the northwest of the country, to remove its troops
from Syrian territory and end its support for rebels.Efforts have so far failed to make progress toward a
political settlement to end a war that has killed hundreds of thousands of
people and displaced about half of Syria’s pre-war population of 22 million.
to his closest regional ally Iran since the start of Syria’s war in 2011,
meeting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Monday and
championing their alliance, state media reported, according to Reuters.Syrian and Iranian state television showed Assad and
Khamenei smiling and embracing. Syrian television said the two leaders agreed
“to continue cooperation at all levels for the interests of the two friendly
nations”.Khamenei was quoted as saying the two countries’ military
victories in Syria had dealt “a harsh blow” to US plans in the region.Assad regained the upper hand in Syria’s war with the help
of Russian air power and Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces, retaking all
main cities from rebels and militants backed variously by Western powers and
Gulf Arabs.Sitting next to Assad was Major General Qassem Soleimani,
the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force – an overseas arm of the Iranian
Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He has appeared on frontlines across Syria,
where his presence has infuriated Sunni-led insurgents who oppose what they
view as Shiite Iran’s expansion in the region.It was Assad’s first known foreign visit other than to
Russia since the war began and his first to Tehran since 2010Iranian-backed militias have expanded their control over
mainly Sunni areas around Damascus, southern and eastern Syria that bore the
brunt of the heaviest bombardment and led to mass displacement or emigration to
neighboring countries.Iran’s growing influence in Syria, where it has struck
economic and trade deals, has also raised the prospect of a military
confrontation with its arch-enemy Israel.Israel, regarding Iran as its biggest threat, has repeatedly
attacked Iranian targets in Syria and those of allied militia, including
Lebanon’s Hezbollah.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to
escalate its fight against Iranian aligned forces in Syria after the withdrawal
of US troops from the country.Assad was quoted by Syrian state television as saying that any
escalation by Western powers would not stop Iran and Syria from defending their
own interests.Iranian state media said Khamenei praised Assad as a hero
who had strengthened the alliance between Iran, Syria and Hezbollah.“Iran sees helping Syria’s government and nation as support
for the resistance movement (against Israel) and is deeply proud of doing it,”
Khamenei said.Assad was also briefed by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
about efforts by Russia, Iran and Turkey – supporters of the main sides in the
Syrian civil war – to end the conflict.Syria wants Turkey, which has backed Sunni rebels and carved
a sphere of influence in the northwest of the country, to remove its troops
from Syrian territory and end its support for rebels.Efforts have so far failed to make progress toward a
political settlement to end a war that has killed hundreds of thousands of
people and displaced about half of Syria’s pre-war population of 22 million.