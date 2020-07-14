Al-Fatah submits a request to host Al-Kadhimi in the parliament

2020/07/14 | 09:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Al-Fatah Parliamentary Bloc announced, on Tuesday, that a request has been submitted to Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to host him in the council of Representatives, to discuss "violating Iraqi sovereignty".

MP Muhammad al-Baldawi told Shafaq News agency, "the discussion will include the most prominent files, such as the government's position regarding the violation of Iraqi sovereignty by American and Turkish forces, and their incursion into the Kurdistan Region".

It is noteworthy that a number of MPs is calling on the Presidency to resume the parliament’s sessions, to discuss Covid-19 crisis and renew the licenses of mobile phone companies.