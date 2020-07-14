Military reinforcements withdraw from a disputed area

2020/07/14 | 12:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A local source in Diyala Province said today, Tuesday, that the withdrawal of military reinforcements, which reached areas north of Jalawla, 70 km northeast of Baquba, several days ago.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "Special forces arrived at the outskirts of Jalawla with all their military equipment, and carried out combing operations in villages north of Jalawla, that lasted for about 3 days, without the participation of the security forces", indicating that, "the operations' Results have not been announced".

Local officials in Diyala reported earlier that military reinforcements had reached areas north of Jalawla, to address security tensions and escalating terrorist attacks.

It is noteworthy that areas of Northern Jalawla witnessed a security unrest for more than two years, because of ISIS terrorists who fled from the liberated areas and governorates.

Jalawla, which is one of the disputed areas, lies between Erbil and Baghdad, 70 kilometers northeast of Baquba.



It is inhabited by a mixture of Arabs, Kurds, and Turkmen.



The district fell to ISIS in August 2014 before it was restored in November of the same year.