2020/07/14 | 12:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Further to the recent announcement that Garrett Soden was to be re-appointed to the Board of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) as a Non-Independent Non-Executive Director representing funds managed by Lansdowne Partners Austria GmbH, the Company is pleased to confirm that the formal appointment process has now been completed and as such welcomes Mr Soden back […]