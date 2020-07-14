MP: Al-Kadhimi excludes Sunnis from executive security decisions

2020/07/14 | 12:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / MP Muhammed Al-Karbouli, criticized on Tuesday, the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, accusing him of excluding Sunnis from any executive security decision.

Al-Karbouli said in a tweet today that, "based on the approach of its predecessors, Al-Kadhimi excludes the Sunnis from any executive security decision".

The MP pointed that insisting on monopolizing security positions is a policy that does not serve the interests of the country".