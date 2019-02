Basra Council sues speaker, prime minister over oil allocations

2019/02/26 | 02:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Head of Iraq's Basra Provincial Council Sabah al-Bazouni filed twolawsuits to the federal government against the prime minister and parliamentspeaker over dissatisfaction of the oil allocations for the province in the2019 budget.The lawsuits were filed against Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousiand Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi due to "prejudice" against Basra,by allocating one trillion dinars for all oil-producing provinces. Bazouni saidin the lawsuit that this amount is less than Basra's share alone.Also, the second lawsuit was filed against the prime minister for therecent decision to limit the import of goods to pass only through Tarbil Bordercrossing between Jordan and Iraq.The lawsuit said that Basra has many crossings, which will be affectedby Abd al-Mahdi's decision, and subsequently, the province will suffer biglosses.