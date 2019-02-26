Basra Council sues speaker, prime minister over oil allocations

2019/02/26 | 02:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Head of Iraq's Basra Provincial Council Sabah al-Bazouni filed two
lawsuits to the federal government against the prime minister and parliament
speaker over dissatisfaction of the oil allocations for the province in the
2019 budget.The lawsuits were filed against Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi
and Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi due to "prejudice" against Basra,
by allocating one trillion dinars for all oil-producing provinces. Bazouni said
in the lawsuit that this amount is less than Basra's share alone.Also, the second lawsuit was filed against the prime minister for the
recent decision to limit the import of goods to pass only through Tarbil Border
crossing between Jordan and Iraq.The lawsuit said that Basra has many crossings, which will be affected
by Abd al-Mahdi's decision, and subsequently, the province will suffer big
losses.
