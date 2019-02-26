عربي | كوردى
Basra Council sues speaker, prime minister over oil allocations
2019/02/26 | 02:00
Head of Iraq's Basra Provincial Council Sabah al-Bazouni filed two

lawsuits to the federal government against the prime minister and parliament

speaker over dissatisfaction of the oil allocations for the province in the

2019 budget.The lawsuits were filed against Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi

and Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi due to "prejudice" against Basra,

by allocating one trillion dinars for all oil-producing provinces. Bazouni said

in the lawsuit that this amount is less than Basra's share alone.Also, the second lawsuit was filed against the prime minister for the

recent decision to limit the import of goods to pass only through Tarbil Border

crossing between Jordan and Iraq.The lawsuit said that Basra has many crossings, which will be affected

by Abd al-Mahdi's decision, and subsequently, the province will suffer big

losses.

