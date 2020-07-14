Khamenei to pardon 2500+ prisoner to curb Covid-19 spread in prisons

2020/07/14 | 14:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iranian judiciary announced a decision to permanently pardon 2574 prisoners convicted of financial cases or non-intentional crimes, as a measure to limit the spread of Covid-19 among inmates.

Judicial authority spokesman, Ghulam Hussein Ismaili, said that it was decided to release the prisoners under the guidance of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and with financial assistance from the "Foundation for the vulnerable of the Islamic Revolution", supervised by the supreme leader.

Ismaili added that the Prison Service was also instructed to prepare list of prisoners to grant them a temporary license from prison, to reduce the spread of Covid-19 among inmates, in light of a new wave of the pandemic in the country.

The judiciary had temporarily released more than one hundred thousand prisoners in April, as the decision included half of the detainees for security and political issues, including prisoners of Western nationalities.