Vehicle importers warns of importing

2020/07/14 | 15:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A group of Iraqi car dealers expressed their opposition, on Tuesday, to importing "Salvage Vehicles" into Iraq.

The car dealers said in a unified statement that, "the approval of the Customs Authority, as by the decree 9001 dated 6/29/2020, on importing damaged American cars into Iraq will lead to flooding the local market again with incompetent vehicles that cause great financial losses to new car companies", stressing that the poor quality of salvage cars, "significantly causes accidents".

Car dealers warned of, "the destruction of the national economy and the depletion of hard currency buffer, especially while Iraq and the world are witnessing the crises of low oil prices and the new Coronavirus".

The statement also cited other negative consequences of this decision:

Increasing fuel consumption

Increasing in the consumption of spare parts

Wasting hard currency

Causing fatal traffic accident

Lack of durability and safety that matches the standard specifications number 2315, 2015.

Pollution as a result of fuel emissions due to the poor vehicle's condition.