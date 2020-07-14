Covid-19: 94 fatalities and 2000+ in Iraq today

2020/07/14 | 17:26 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered, on Tuesday, 95 deaths and more than 2000 new cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours in Iraq.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the Ministry said that 15540 tests were conducted in all the specialized laboratories in country, bringing the total number of tests conducted since the outbreak of the virus to 713552.

The statement added that it registered 3784 recovery cases in Iraq distributed as follows: Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 211, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 190, Medical City 19, Najaf 117, Al-Al-Diwaniyah 82, Dhi Qar 131, Al-Anbar 17, Nineveh 11, Saladin 38.

The statement added that the new cases registered today amounted to 2022 cases, distributed as follows: Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 204, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 292, Medical City 27, Najaf 134, Al-Sulaymaniyah 167, Erbil 70, Duhok 3, Karbala 129, Kirkuk 115, Diyala 42, Wasit 206, Basra 153, Maysan 123, Babel 107, Al-Diwaniyah 85, Dhi Qar 82, Al-Anbar 16, Al-Muthanna 34, Saladin 33.

The ministry registered 95 fatalities, as follows: Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 14, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 8, Medical City 4, Najaf 4, Al-Sulaymaniyah 14, Karbala 7, Kirkuk 4, Diyala 3, Wasit 1, Basra 6, Maysan 3, Babel 5, Al-Diwaniyah 8, Dhi Qar 9, Al-Anbar 2, Al-Muthanna 1, Saladin 2.

The statement indicated that the total number of recovery cases has reached 50782, while total number of confirmed cases increased to 81757, including 27630 inpatients among which were admitted to ICU 396.



The death toll from the disease stood at 3345.