2019/02/26 | 05:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Fourteen French nationals accused of fighting for the Islamic State group were transferred to Iraq by US-backed forces squeezing the jihadists' final Syrian bastion, an Iraqi government source said yesterday. The Syrian Democratic Forces have taken hundreds of foreign IS fighters into custody as they bear down on the jihadists' shrinking pocket of territory in eastern Syria.