Iraqioon Coalition: the MP is on the right path

2020/07/14 | 18:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraqioon coalition led by Ammar al-Hakim, responded to Sunni political forces' criticism of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi concerning Sunnis’ exclusion from any executive security position.

The coalition leader, deputy Salem Al-Tufaili, told Shafaq News Agency that " Kadhimi's appointments are handling professionally, regardless of the candidate's sect.



"Iraq cannot be built according to the sectarian quota system", Al- Tufaili said adding that "these statements aim to exert pressure on the PM”.

In the same context, Al-Karbouli tweeted today that Al-Kadhimi excludes Sunnis from any executive security position as the previous PM did".

The MP pointed out that monopolizing security positions does not serve the interests of the country".