Covid-19: a recovery case for a representative

2020/07/14 | 19:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The representative of Diyala Governorate, Wahda Al Jumaili announced, on Tuesday, her recovering from Covid 19, hoping the same for her brother who is also infected.

“thank you God for our complete recovery from the Corona virus, and we ask you to recover those who are still suffering, including my brother” the deputy posted on social media.

Last Friday, a member of the Iraqi Council of Representatives, Ghida Kambash, died from the virus, while many government officials and members of Parliament were infected and their health status was not announced to public”.