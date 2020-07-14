Iranian official sentenced to death for spying

2020/07/14 | 19:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Tehran has executed an Iranian official convicted of spying for the United States by selling information about the Iranian missile program.Another official will be executed, for providing information about General Qassem Soleimani that led to his assassination early this year.

Also; according to AFP; An official website quoted the judicial authority spokesman Gholam Hussein Ismaili Tuesday, saying that "Reza Asgari, an employee in the Ministry of defense; until his retirement four years ago, was executed last week".

"He received large sums of money from the CIA after he retired and sold them information about our missiles"; he added.

Mahmoud Moussaoui Majd is also supposed to be executed; "He is another Iranian convicted of spying in June", he said.

Majed is accused of providing information to the United States and Israel on the moves of General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the “Quds Force” of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, who was targeted by a US strike in Baghdad in January.

In response to the assassination of Soleimani, Iran launched missile attacks on American military bases in Iraq, which resulted in material losses, according to Washington.