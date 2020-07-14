Kurdistan’s government collaborates with media to fight Covid-19 pandemic

2020/07/14 | 19:34 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s Ministry of Culture, Youth and Information Service announced; Tuesday the formation of a joint committee to coordinate in the campaign against Covid-19.

A statement released by the ministry received by Shafaq News agency, said that "based on the recommendations of the Prime Minister Masrour Barzani; The Ministry held a meeting via videoconference with media representatives today to launch a campaign to educate citizens about covid-19 and the necessary health instructions in Kurdistan".

According to the Ministry of Health, since the beginning of the outbreak the region registered 9695 confirmed cases of Covid-19 including 340 deaths and 5324 recovery cases.