Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
At opening of new Erbil power station, KRG says projects 'will continue despite the coronavirus'
2020/07/14 | 19:34 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani attends the ceremony of the Khabat steam power station in Erbil, July 14, 2020.
(Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq