At opening of new Erbil power station, KRG says projects 'will continue despite the coronavirus'


At opening of new Erbil power station, KRG says projects 'will continue despite the coronavirus'
2020/07/14 | 19:34 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani attends the ceremony of the Khabat steam power station in Erbil, July 14, 2020.

(Photo: Kurdistan 24)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links