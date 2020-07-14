At opening of new Erbil power station, KRG says projects 'will continue despite the coronavirus'

2020/07/14 | 19:34 - Source: kurdistan 24



(Photo: Kurdistan 24) (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani attends the ceremony of the Khabat steam power station in Erbil, July 14, 2020.(Photo: Kurdistan 24)

Sponsored Links