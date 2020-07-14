General Qaani: USS Bonhomme Richard is a divine punishment

2020/07/14 | 20:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / the commander of the “Al-Quds Force” of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, General Esmail Qaani said that “very difficult days await the United States and Israel”.

The statement came in a comment on a fire that erupted in a US aircraft carrier days ago in San Diego base.



That led to the injury of tens of US navy forces.

"What happened to the American aircraft carrier is the result of the crimes committed by the American administration and its behavior", General Qaani was quoted by the ISNA news agency”.

He added, “US army is exhausted and its military devices have become rusty iron pieces, and the aircraft carrier’s incident is a divine punishment for American forces carried out by American hands”.

It’s noteworthy that, the carrier entered service in 1998 and participated in Iraq occupation war in 2003, South Korea tsunami crisis and some Hollywood films.



it has a distinguished reputation and numerous titles.

Initial reports said that the explosion at USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) was the result of heavy pressure in the engine compartment caused by high temperature, which eventually led to the explosion.