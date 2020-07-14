Iraqi deputy parliament speaker recovered from a health malaise

2020/07/14 | 20:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / the office of the Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, announced today, Tuesday, that Dr.Bashir Khalil Al-Haddad recovered from a health malaise.

The office said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that Al-Haddad expresses “his appreciation to all those who and checked on his health, especially the President Barham Salih, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohammed Al-Halbousi, and all deputies and officials”.

The statement indicated that "the health status of the vice-president of the council is stable and he responded to treatment”.

Earlier, Al-Haddad office announced that he is indisposed due to Brucellosis (Malta fever).