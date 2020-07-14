PM Al-Kadhimi: to support different economic sectors

2020/07/14 | 21:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, visited today, Tuesday, an Karbala Governorate, to check up the work on the health, services and security sectors.

Al- Kadhimi, upon his arrival to the governorate, held a meeting with the governor of Karbala, Nassif al-Khattabi and a number of security leaders.

During his visit, the Prime Minister inaugurated the 499-bed Imam Al-Hassan Hospital, which is an important health project.

Also, He checked some service projects that are being implemented in the governorate

"Iraq faces great challenges, and we need the cooperation of all to cross them," Al-Kadhimi said, stressing that the government is determined to activate the work of the delayed projects due to corruption and mismanagement, and will work to confront all aspects of corruption in it.

And Al-Kadhimi indicated that the experiences of previous years proved the failure of the total dependence on oil, and the government has prepared a paper for economic and financial reforms.

He also emphasized the importance of the partnership between the public and private sectors in the coming stage, stressing the support of local projects and the revitalization of the Iraqi industry, as well as the interest in the agricultural sector