Covid-19: 181 new cases and 80 recoveries in Kurdistan today

2020/07/14 | 21:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Monday, 181 new cases, 12 fatalities, and 80 recoveries of Covid-19.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that 2328 tests performed today, in which 181 turned positive.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Erbil 40

Al-Sulaymaniyah 69

Garmyan 48

Duhok 10

Halabja 14

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 80 cases, distributed as follows:

Erbil 41

Garmyan 10

Halabja 11

Duhok 18

The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 12, distributed as follows:

Erbil 1

Al-Sulaymaniyah 10

Garmyan 1

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 9876, while the total number of recoveries became 5404.



The death toll is 352.

the total number of inpatients is 4130 cases.