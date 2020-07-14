Covid-19: 181 new cases and 80 recoveries in Kurdistan today

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that 2328 tests performed today, in which 181 turned positive.
The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Erbil 40
Al-Sulaymaniyah 69
Garmyan 48
Duhok 10
Halabja 14
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 80 cases, distributed as follows:
Erbil 41
Garmyan 10
Halabja 11
Duhok 18
The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 12, distributed as follows:
Erbil 1
Al-Sulaymaniyah 10
Garmyan 1
The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 9876, while the total number of recoveries became 5404.
The death toll is 352.
the total number of inpatients is 4130 cases.