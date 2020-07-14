Turkish artillery targeted the center of Kani Masi

2020/07/14 | 22:14 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Turkish artillery targeted, on Monday evening, the center of Kani Masi district in Duhok governorate.The director of the Kani Masi border district, Serpest Akrawi, told Shafaq News agency that “Two Turkish artillery shells fell 100 meters from the center of the district, which is the first such incident by Turkey to bomb the city center”.Meanwhile, the bombing caused panic among the people, without any casualties.It’s noteworthy that, Turkish aircraft and artillery have been heavily bombing border areas in Kurdistan since June 21, saying that the bombardment targets PKK fighters.The attacks resulted human and material losses in the border villages inside Kurdistan, in which Erbil and Baghdad summoned the Turkish ambassador more than once, but Ankara continued its military operations.