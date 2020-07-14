Erbil is not a tourist destination

2020/07/14 | 22:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Erbil governorate revealed on Tuesday that, at the present time, the tourist are not allowed to visit Erbil due to Covid-19 pandemic, trying the most to balance between the preventive measures taken and the living conditions of the population.

"The current health situation does not allow us to open the city to tourists, because political places are still closed for fear of gathering", Erbil deputy governor Hemin Qadir, told Shafaq News agency.

He added, " "We keep some public places closed, such as ballrooms, events and places of worship, but we allow markets and shops to be opened so that citizens can do business in accordance with preventive and health measures", he said.

It’s noteworthy that since the beginning of the outbreak, Erbil recorded 2483 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 55 deaths, and 1713 recoveries.

In total, 9,876 people were infected with the virus in Kurdistan, of whom 352 patients died, 5,404 recovered, and 4,120 patients are still inpatients.