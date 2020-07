2020/07/14 | 23:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Al-Hadath TV reported, on Tuesday evening, that the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, will visit Saudi Arabia next Monday.

This visit will be the first overseas undertaking as a prime minister of the Iraqi government in May.

Later, Al-Kadhimi will conduct visits to Iran, USA and Europe.