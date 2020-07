2020/07/15 | 00:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ According to News, the Whatsapp application on Tuesday evening, stopped working in Iraq and other countries around the world.

According to a brief statement to the Iraqi national media center received by Shafaq News agency, the application suddenly stopped in the countries of the world, including Iraq.

The outage was reported in Europe, Australia, the United States, India, South America and other countries.