Iran FM Zarif resigns, no reasons clarified

2019/02/26 | 10:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamed Javad Zarif had submitted his resignation on Monday without clarifying reasons.
The move, which coincided with a visit by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to Tehran to meet his counterpart Hassan Rouhani and the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, indicates the death of Iranian diplomacy in light of the crises the region has been through.
Zarif posted on his Instagram saying, “I am apologizing you for all the shortcomings...in the past years during my time as foreign minister... I thank the Iranian nation and officials.”
Meanwhile, a foreign ministry spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, confirmed Zarif’s resignation.
Iranian media channels have indicated Zarif’s absence at Assad’s reception, either while meeting Khamenei or Rouhani.
