Iraq asks Germany to Help with Removal from EU Blacklist

2020/07/15 | 04:00 - Source: Iraq Business News



The two Ministers discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, and the prospects for […] (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Foreign Minister Calls on his German Counterpart to Support the Removal of Iraq from List of High-risk Countries in Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Iraqi Foreign Minister Mr.Fuad Hussein received a phone call from German Foreign Minister Mr.Heiko Maas.The two Ministers discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, and the prospects for […]

