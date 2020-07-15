Iraq asks Germany to Help with Removal from EU Blacklist


2020/07/15 | 04:00 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Foreign Minister Calls on his German Counterpart to Support the Removal of Iraq from List of High-risk Countries in Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Iraqi Foreign Minister Mr.

Fuad Hussein received a phone call from German Foreign Minister Mr.

Heiko Maas.

The two Ministers discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, and the prospects for […]

