36 new Covid-19 cases in a US base in Japan

2020/07/15 | 09:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ New 36 Covid-19 cases were confirmed at Camp Hansen on Japan’s Okinawa, taking to 136 the tally at U.S.military bases on the island, Kyodo News said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

The outbreak, which emerged at the weekend, provoked the anger of the prefecture’s governor, who has called into question the US military’s virus prevention measures.

It is worth noting that despite Covid-19's high caseload in the country, the Japanese government declared, last week, that there is no need to re-impose a state of emergency in the capital.

The total number of Covid-19 cases throughout Japan reached 21839, while the death toll was 983, on July 14.