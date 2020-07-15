New Iraqi measures to control outlets with Iran and Kuwait

2020/07/15 | 09:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Joint Operations Command announced today, Wednesday, that Basra Operations has been assigned to control two border ports with Iran and Kuwait.

"We have prepared an integrated plan to maintain all border crossings", the joint operations command said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, noting that "Basra operations command is assigned full control of shalamjah port with Iran, as well as Safwan outlet with Kuwait".

The statement added, "the naval forces were entrusted with full control of the seaports in the northern, central and southern port of Um Qasr", indicating that these measures were taken based on the directives of PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, for the purpose of securing the Iraqi customs department.

It is noteworthy that Al-Kadhimi arrived this morning, Wednesday, to Basra Governorate where he held a session of the Council, pledging to implement all the demands of its citizens.