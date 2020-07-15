Bolton: Trump feels jealous of his Russian and Chinese counterparts

2020/07/15 | 10:28 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ Former national security advisor, John Bolton, revealed that President Donald Trump feels jealous of his Russian and Chinese counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

In his tell-all book "The Room Where It Happened", Bolton recounts his experiences with the Trump administration, and shows a disturbing side of the US president, describing him as the president who does not read and does not understand the National security's complex issues.

During his dialogue with Deutsche Welle, Bolton said that Trump does not trust the staff surrounding him, and does not know what it means to be President of the United States.