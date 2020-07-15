Al-Hashd destroys 7 ISIS strongholds in Diyala

2020/07/15 | 10:28 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The spokesperson for Diyala Operations Command of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Sadiq al-Husseini, revealed today, Wednesday, that the command destroyed several ISIS strongholds that had not been reached before, by the security forces, since 2003.

Al-Husseini told Shafaq News agency, “Al-Hashd forces, with the support of military aircraft, was able to destroy more than 7 ISIS strongholds in the areas between northern Muqdadiyah, lake Hamrin and Diyala River”.

Al-Husseini assured that, "tight intelligence plans are being prepared and implemented in Diyala, in cooperation with the citizens who report any suspicious movements/activities.

The security forces and Al-Hashd carried out comprehensive security operations in 3 governorates, which they called the "Heroes of Iraq-phase four", to locate ISIS terrorists and protect cities from terrorist attacks.