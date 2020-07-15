US supports Al-Kadhimi endeavor to assert the state's authority on armed groups

2020/07/15 | 11:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The commander of the US Central American Command, General Kenneth F.McKenzie, said that his country supports the efforts of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to tighten state control over the armed factions.

"The central command agrees with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, in his efforts to bring the militias under state control", General McKenzie said in a telephone briefing with journalists.

He added, "We have deployed an air defense system in the Green Zone to protect our forces in Iraq".

McKenzie clarified that the American forces are in Iraq to continue operations against ISIS.