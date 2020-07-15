Iranian Media: Tehran will be Al-Kadhimi's first stop in his foreign tour

2020/07/15 | 11:32 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iranian media reported today, Wednesday, that Iraqi Prime Minister's first stop in his foreign tour will be Tehran, ahead of Riyadh and Washington, while Saudi media reported earlier that Al-Kadhimi will visit Saudi Arabia next Monday.

The official Iranian news agency, "IRNA", said that upcoming visits by the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will include Tehran, Riyadh and Washington and Tehran's visit will be the first.

In the same context, the Saudi Al-Hadath TV, as well as Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper, mentioned earlier that Al-Kadhimi will visit Saudi Arabia next Monday.

This tour will be Al-Kadhimi's first since assuming the helm of the Iraqi government in May.