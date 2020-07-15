Seven terrorists arrested in Saladin

2020/07/15 | 12:04 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Intelligence Agency of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior declared today, Wednesday, that seven "terrorists" were arrested earlier today in Saladin Governorate.

The agency said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "The intelligence agency detachments in the Ministry of Interior arrested 7 terrorists in separate areas of Tuz district in Saladin Governorate", indicating that, "terrorists are wanted per provisions of Article 4-terrorism, as they belong to ISIS terrorist gangs ".

The statement explained, "after initial investigations, they confessed to carrying out terrorist operations against security forces during ISIS reign in the district", noting that the terrorists were transferred to the custody of the judiciary to resume the investigations.